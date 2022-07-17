Police arrest man for profaning Goddess Cauvery

Madikeri: Police arrested a youth who made derogatory remarks against Kodava girls and Goddess Cauvery on social media 10 days back.

The accused made derogatory remarks against the Goddess Cauvery, using a

Muslim youth's Instagram account. The incident had led to widespread resentment and protests by various Kodava, Gowda and Muslim organisations.

The Madikeri cyber police registered a case under IPC section dealing with offences for creating enmity between communities against the accused but could not identify him. The name the accused used to commit the blasphemy is an innocent youth who doesn't know English.

Later, cyber police contacted the Mumbai and California offices of Instagram seeking their help in identifying the IP address of the accused. It is said that the accused resorted to the act to create communal unrest in the district.

The arrested man was identified as Divin Devaiah, a native of Palangala village in Virajpet taluk. Police arrest him and recovered his phone.

Various Kodava organisations planned a huge protest on July 22 if police failed to arrest the accused.