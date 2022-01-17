Police arrest two for robbing woman

Mysuru: Hullahalli police have arrested two youths on the charges of robbing a fellow villager. The police have recovered a gold chain, purse and cell phone. The arrested were identified as Venkatesh and Manju of Hediyala village in H D Kote taluk. The duo had robbed Chikkamma of the village on the pretext of offering a lift. On January 9 Chikkamma had gone to Sargur for treatment. She was waiting for the bus when the duo offered her lift. Chikkamma got on to the two- wheeler. However she got suspicious when they turned the vehicle towards Kappasoge.



As she questioned, the two allegedly threatened her and robbed her belongings. They also threatened to kill if she revealed the incident to anybody. Followed by a complaint police traced the accused. One among them Venkatesh had hid the gold chain after digging a pit near his house. The police recovered the booty intact.