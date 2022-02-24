Police Arrested Two More People In Connection To The Murder Of Bajrang Dal Activist

Two additional people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people arrested to eight. Surprisingly, the police claim that Harsha's phone was missing from the scene of the incident.



Faraz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar Jilan (24) have been identified as the two apprehended, according to Bengaluru Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (25). He added that the investigation is being led by two officers with the rank of Additional Director General of Police who are camping in Shivamogga. On Wednesday, the city was mostly calm, with no adverse incidents reported. Drones are being employed to keep an eye on the situation, and police and RAF officers have been stationed in high-risk areas.

According to the current situation, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani announced that the curfew, which began at 11 p.m. on Sunday, will be extended until 9 a.m. on Saturday. The curfew will only be extended until 9 a.m. on Friday, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. All observances, programmes, triumph marches, and other large-scale gatherings are prohibited, and no more than five persons can congregate in one location. The DC noted in the order that all shops will be closed, but milk, groceries, and vegetables will be sold from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Furthermore, during the day of Harsha's murder, certain Kannada television news channels reported claims citing one of Harsha's acquaintances as saying that two ladies had made video calls to him asking help. He said that from 6 to 7 p.m., Harsha and their pals were together. During this time, he received a call from two girls who claimed to be his buddies. Harsha informed the girls that he did not recognise them and hung up. The females contacted Harsha several times, but he disconnected the calls.