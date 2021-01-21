Police foil Karnataka Congress’s ‘chalo Raj Bhavan’ rally

Bengaluru: The police on Wednesday foiled 'chalo Raj Bhavan' rally organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in protest against three farm laws enacted by the Union government. Farmers and party workers who were heading to Raj Bhavan from various parts of the State were stopped by the police.

During the protest, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar accised the BJP government of trying to stop farmers from staging protest. "I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the protest rally. Let us sit down and protest if stopped by the police midway." Hitting out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Shivakumar claimed they wear a green shawl while taking oath of office, but in reality they are different.

The protest was a part of 'Raitha Adhikar Diwas' organised by the Congress. The rally started from the Sangolli Rayanna statue at Gandhi Nagar and moved to Freedom Park with a large number of farmers led by Shivakumar, and farmers' leaders. The protest caused traffic jams in and around Majestic areas. "Police in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram and other districts prevented farmers from participating in the protest. The government insulted farmers by denying them the right to protest. I am condemning this and the protest would continue till the central government repealed the farm laws," Shivakumar further added.

In the evening, senior leaders of the party met Governor Vajubahi Vala and submitted a petition opposing the farm laws, sources in the party said.