Police inspector booked for hushing up question paper leak scam

Mysuru: Mandi police have registered a case against their own police inspector and five others on charges of hushing up an answer paper leak scam. It is said that Mysuru University conducted Chemistry examination on April 15 and 17. An employee of the university, Mohammed Nisar, allegedly stole answer sheets and made several copies of them with the help of two students identified as Chetan and Chandan.



The then Mandi police inspector Narayana Swamy got tip-off, raided Blue Diamond lodge on April 21 and arrested Chetan, Chandan and the prime accused Nisar, apart from a university worker Rakesh and the lodge owner. It is alleged that Swamy did not register a case against the accused and let them go scot free by collecting a bribe. The scam came to light after Somasundar, joint secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha, filed a complaint at the Police Commissioner office on Tuesday. Police commissioner Chandra Gupta took it seriously, ordered that all those involved in the leak be booked. In his complaint, Somasunder has alleged that the accused were involved in preparing answer scripts of the BSc Chemistry exam of the University of Mysore at the lodge on BN Road on April 21. The motive was to replace the answer scripts with those written by students who paid them money. A case has been booked under IPC sections 420, 406, 408, 470, 471, 472, 473, and 474.The tainted inspector Narayana Swamy is absconding.