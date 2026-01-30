Police personnel to get mandatory leave on birthdays and wedding anniversaries

In a humane and morale-boosting move, the Karnataka Police Department has announced mandatory leave for police personnel on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, allowing them to spend quality time with their families. The order has been issued by Director General of Police (DG & IGP) Dr. M. A. Saleem, following a recommendation from the State Home Department. The decision aims to help police personnel maintain a healthy work-life balance amid the demanding and stressful nature of their duties.

As per the directive, police personnel will be granted compulsory leave on their birthday and wedding anniversary days. The move is expected to significantly reduce work-related stress and improve emotional well-being among officers.

The Home Department had earlier written to the DGP, urging appropriate action on this proposal. After reviewing the request, Dr. Saleem approved the measure and issued instructions to all unit heads to strictly implement the order.

The initiative was taken based on a suggestion by Mohan Kumar Danappa, a member of the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority. The benefit will primarily apply to lower-ranking personnel, including Police Constables (PCs), Head Constables (HCs), and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

Police personnel often work under challenging conditions to ensure public safety and law enforcement. Recognizing the importance of personal milestones such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries, the department believes that granting leave on these occasions will help officers emotionally rejuvenate, strengthen family bonds, and maintain a better balance between professional and personal life.

Officials noted that such measures would enhance morale, reduce stress levels, improve job satisfaction, and ultimately boost productivity and discipline within the force. The order also emphasizes that granting leave on these special occasions acknowledges the sacrifices made by police personnel and reinforces their commitment to service.

The directive clearly instructs all unit officers to ensure that leave requests made by police personnel on these occasions are approved without fail. The Home Department’s communication also referenced a representation submitted by Mohan Kumar Danappa, requesting mandatory leave for police personnel from the rank of Constable to ASI. Following due process, the department directed the DGP and IGP to take appropriate action in accordance with existing rules.