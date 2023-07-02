 Police raided illegal sand dens ; seized 30 vehicles 

Belagavi: The Athani police raided and seized over 30 vehicles involved in illegal overnight sand mining in the Krishna River. Sand mining is occurring sporadically along the river, which has dried up due to the lack of rain. Local residents have stated that despite government regulations, the authorities are conducting raids without obtaining the necessary contracts. Acting on information regarding the unauthorized extraction and transportation of sand at night in the Krishna River near Mahishwadagi village in Athani taluk, the police conducted a surprise raid led by Athani DySP Sripada Jalde. The police team confiscated 26 tractors, 4 JCBs, and one tipper vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Following the seizure of more than 30 vehicles, Belagavi SP Dr. Sanjiva Patil visited the site for inspection.

Speaking to mediapersons SP Sanjiv Patil told that "We have confiscated the vehicles used for illegal sand mining. No sand smugglers have entered our district. The mining activity was being carried out by individuals from Asangi village in Bagalkote district. Based on certain information, our police conducted the raid. The investigation is ongoing."

Recently, it was reported that sand mining was also taking place in the Krishna River, specifically in Bagur, Herundi village of Devadurga taluk in Raichur district. MLA Karemma has repeatedly appealed to the taluk administration, DC and district superintendent of police to address the ongoing mining operations, which are being conducted day and night on the riverbank.

Speaking about this issue at the KDP meeting chaired by district minister Sharanprakash Patil, Karemma demanded stronger measures to curb the activities of the sand mafia. The minister instructed the Superintendent of Police to take necessary action in this regard. However, unauthorized sand mining continued to thrive. Eventually, the MLA, accompanied by his supporters, conducted a late-night raid on the sand stockyard and exposed the illegal activities.