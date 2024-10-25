Police SI assaulted by three youths

Ramanagara: In a shocking incident, three youths allegedly assaulted a police sub-inspector (PSI) in plainclothes near Suprith Wines in Rayaradoddy in Ramanagara district . The attack occurred late on Monday night when PSI Durugappa, in charge of Aizur police station, was conducting an investigation.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Kumar, a resident of Rayaradoddy; Srikanta, from Padarhalli; and Chetan, also known as Kunti. The three have been charged following a complaint lodged by PSI Durugappa at Aijur police station.

PSI Durugappa, along with constables Channabasappa and Shivaraj, went to Rayaradoddy as part of an investigation related to a case. The officers, dressed in plainclothes, were gathering information about the accused and certain goods linked to their investigation. Constable Channabasappa positioned himself near Suprith Wines, while Constable Shivaraj was stationed at BGS Circle.

While gathering information, PSI Durugappa encountered three youths near Suprith Wines. The group, visibly intoxicated, began to create a ruckus. When Durugappa identified himself as a sub-inspector and questioned their behaviour, one of the men, holding a beer bottle, lashed out. Durugappa was struck on the right arm, and the other two joined in the assault.

After the incident, PSI Durugappa promptly filed a complaint against the three individuals at Aizur police station. The accused have been charged under various sections for assaulting a police officer on duty. Local law enforcement officials are investigating the matter further, and a detailed report is expected to be released soon.

Adding to the seriousness of the incident, a video of the assault went viral on social media. The footage shows a visibly intoxicated man verbally abusing PSI Durugappa, who was dressed in a lungi and banian, near Suprith Wines. The video has triggered widespread condemnation, with many calling for strict action against those who dare to attack law enforcement officers.