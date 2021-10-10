Political motives behind IT raids, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that there is politics behind I-T raids on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra's aides.

Speaking to media persons at Mandakalli airport here on Saturday, he said, "I can smell something fishy in the Income Tax raids. There is certainly politics behind this. On the ensuing by-elections to Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies, Siddaramaiah said, "I am confident of Congress victory in both the constituencies, but only hope the elections will be transparent. This is what we believe in democracy. People are sick of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule at the Centre as well as in Karnataka. BJP promised heaven, but it is nothing but hell. The common man's life has become miserable. We can't go by the by-poll results. It will only show what people think of the BJP government."

Reacting to Janata Dal (Secular) giving tickets to candidates from the minority communities, Siddaramaah said, "They have not done it with a good intention. If they have concern for minorities, let them give tickets to minority candidates at Ramanagara, Channapattana and Hassan. People know their sinister design."

He said, "My visit to New Delhi is just speculation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has not called me at all. There is no discussion on my being called to play a role in national politics either and I have not thought of it at all. I want to remain confined to State politics."