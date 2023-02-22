Political parties wooing voters through trusts and foundations

Chikkaballapura: As state assembly elections are fast approaching the political activities and service activities , sports tournaments are going in in all the five assembly constituencies of the district, the activities of 'Trust' and 'Foundation' is being heard in district. 'Trusts' and 'Foundations' are become platforms for leaders' politics.

Now MLAs and those who are interested in contesting in 2023 elections are giving 'contribution' to voters in the name of social service through 'trusts'. Their political campaign is also being done through 'Trust' and 'Foundations'.

Health care during Covid was done by political leaders through trusts. Financial help for auspicious works including marriages, help to temples, distribution of mixer grinders, cookers, stoves, sarees, travel, health care – through the trust, the wishes and lures are reaching the voters.

The Saikrishna Charitable Trust played vital role in electing state health minister Dr. K. Sudhakar in Chikkaballapur and Subba Reddy charitable trust to Subba Reddy in Bagepally constituency during last election. If seen in this background, the work done by the trusts during elections were 'big'. The possibility of influencing voters cannot be ruled out.

KH Puttaswamy Gowda in Gauribidanur taluk doing social work ' in the field since last two years through KHP Foundation. Kemparaju, a former member of the Zilla Panchayat, is donating through the Swami Vivekananda Foundation.

Rajeev Gowda is a social worker through ABD Trust, Puttu Anjinappa is a social worker through S.N Kriya Trust in Shidlaghatta Assembly Constituency. Rajeev Gowda, who came to Shidlaghat through ABD Trust, wants Congress ticket. SN Kriya Trust President Puttu Anjinappa wanted Congress ticket in 2018 election itself. He got 11,000 votes as a n independent candidate after he failed to get ticket from that party. This time also he is aspirant for Congress ticket. He continues to 'donate' through the SN Kriya Trust.

SN Subbareddy was a generous donor by conducting free mass marriages and distributing cows through the SN Subbareddy Charitable Trust. Thus, the work done through the trust became a political foundation for him. Helped to contest as a non-partisan and become MLA. Even today, SN Subbareddy Charitable Trust conducts mass marriages. Mithun Reddy, who has announced to contest in Bagepally with the support of Praja Sangharsa Samiti (PSS), is doing health service activities through MR Foundation.

The Saikrishna Charitable Trust was the platform for Dr. K. Sudhakar, Chikkaballapur to enter politics. This trust brought Sudhakar to the voters' doorstep by organising various programmes including Rangoli competition. Even today, 'Trust' plays an important role in Sudhakar's politics. Dr. K. Sudhakar Foundation organised the Chikkaballapur Utsav, Shivotsav held recently in Chikkaballapur. KPCC member Vinay N. Shyam also distributed financial aid and bags through GHN Foundation. G N Venu Gopal entered politics through KM Krishnareddy Trust from Chintamani constituency. . Venugopal initially engaged in social service through a trust as a JD(S) ticket aspirant. Now he has joined BJP.

In all the constituencies of the district, 'Trust' and 'Foundation' are platforms for political leaders to influence voters, to give gifts, and for political leaders to increase their influence. Political leaders and businessmen form trusts to get income tax benefits. Lawyer Subrahmanya says that tax evasion is done through trusts. Trusts and foundations are not limited to just 'services', they are also influencing voters by getting information. Aadhaar number, mobile number, address of voters are also being obtained in the course of services provided by the trust. Voter information is being stored in 'trusts'. During the elections, the Trust members personally go to the houses or call and do the work of persuading the voters.