Popular ‘Shakti Scheme’ completes a month in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The prestigious Shakti Scheme which was introduced on June 11 has completed a month on Tuesday. This scheme has brought out significant changes in the Road Transport Corporation activities and has been remarkably successful among women passengers.

Speaking to media, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said: ‘I express my gratitude to all the officers/employees of four Road Transport Corporations of Karnataka for the successful implementation of this scheme. The general public and particularly women passengers, have been availing the benefits of this scheme by travelling in our buses daily. This has demonstrated that Government buses are not only the lifeline of the public but also the preferred transport mode of women passengers.’

He added: ‘I would like to extend a special thanks to the media for their valuable support and contribution to the success of Shakti.

Excepting a few minor incidents, the overall success of the scheme is exceptional and it is an exemplary initiative towards women empowerment.’





Highest travel day of the month



On 4 July 2023 a total of 1,20,04,725 passengers travelled and out of which an unprecedented record number of 70,15,397 women accounting for 58.43% of the total passengers. Corporations have operated extra trips on a daily basis for successful implementation of the Shakti scheme during the said period. The Daily extra trips operated in KSRTC 423, BMTC 238, NWKRTC 986 and KKRTC 1,500 which is a Total of 3,147.

The number of average women passengers travelling in STU buses daily are in KSRTC 16.97 lakhs, BMTC 17.95 lakhs, NWKRTC 13.42 lakhs, KKRTC 7.43 lakhs, a total of 55.77 lakhs.