Power-sharing pressure intensifies: Shivakumar’s secret Delhi moves spark speculation

Political circles are abuzz over D.K. Shivakumar’s three-day stay in Delhi and his failure to meet Rahul Gandhi, a development that has triggered widespread speculation within the ruling Congress in Karnataka. However, Public TV has accessed exclusive inside information that reveals what transpired during the Deputy Chief Minister’s Delhi tour.

Despite not meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar is said to have executed a significant “checkmate move” in the national capital.

According to sources, he secretly traveled twice to the Delhi-Noida border to meet a powerful national-level leader. During these hush-hush meetings, Shivakumar reportedly reminded the leader of past political sacrifices and reiterated the long-pending power-sharing agreement.

After these meetings, Shivakumar met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and once again pressed strongly for the promised transfer of power. Kharge is said to have advised him to wait a few more days before pushing the matter further. Sources also suggest that the Shivakumar brothers have received a strong signal that December could be decisive, with discussions likely to coincide with the upcoming Parliament session.

It is learned that a proposal was also placed before the high command suggesting that the decision be finalized during the session itself. This behind-the-scenes manoeuvring comes amid heightened tensions between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar factions over the unresolved power-sharing formula agreed upon before

the 2023 elections.