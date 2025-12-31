Pramod Muthalik demands Modi safeguard Hindus in Bangladesh

Dharwad: Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik pressed the Indian government to step up and shield Hindus facing persistent communal assaults in Bangladesh. Addressing reporters during a gathering in Dharwad, he stressed that the current robust administration at the Centre must not remain passive, as such quietude ill suits the leadership.

He highlighted the contrast with previous regimes, noting that today’s setup under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is characterised by bold resolve, differs vastly from the eras of Indira Gandhi’s Congress or the tenures influenced by Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Frustration mounts over the lack of response, Muthalik added, insisting on a decisive rebuttal to prevent emboldening Islamic jihad elements within India’s borders.

Failure to secure the lives of approximately 1.5 crore Hindus abroad raises serious questions, he argued, as it might signal vulnerability that invites similar aggression domestically. Muthalik directly appealed to Modi to acknowledge the brutalities, such as the horrific incident where an individual named Dipu suffered being doused in petrol and set ablaze. What fate awaits Hindus here if such outrages go unanswered, he questioned.

The leader called for shattering the quiet and extending immediate safeguards to those oppressed, even suggesting a firm recollection of the 1971 conflict that led to Bangladesh’s independence through India’s support.

Turning to Pakistan, Muthalik declared they lack any moral ground to critique India’s affairs, having systematically eliminated their own Hindu population while razing temples and neglecting protections. How dare they lecture on Muslim issues here when they fail their minorities there, he fumed.

While commending the state Congress government’s handling of the Kogilu settlement clearance, Muthalik pointed out comparable issues persisting in various spots. For instance, around 25,000 people from Bangladesh reportedly occupy government-allocated land in legislator Zameer Ahmed’s area, demanding their swift removal. Across districts including Chikkamagaluru, numerous Muslims pose as workers but reside without proper authorisation; authorities should expel them and dismantle their dwellings, he urged.

He expressed concern over promises to build fresh residences for those displaced from Kogilu, and alleged that about 5,000 Bangladeshi Muslims have attached themselves to structures near the Parappana Agrahara

prison facility.