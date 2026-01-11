Priyanka ‘silent’ on Kannadigas’ rights, quick to lobby for Kerala: LoP

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of selectively intervening in issues concerning Kerala while “maintaining silence” when the interests, language and rights of Kannadigas were under threat.

In a post on X, Ashoka alleged that Vadra was quick to lobby the Karnataka government whenever Kerala faced challenges, but does not show similar concern when Kannadigas face problems.

“Whenever Kerala faces an issue — be it wildlife incidents or natural disasters — Wayanad MP @priyankagandhi is quick to intervene, lobby, and seek favours from the Karnataka Government, as though Karnataka exists primarily to solve Kerala’s problems. But when Kannadigas are affected, her voice mysteriously vanishes. Compassion, it seems, flows only in one direction,” he wrote.

Referring specifically to the Kerala government’s proposed Malayalam Language Bill–2025, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly questioned whether Vadra would oppose what he claimed was an attempt to impose Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools in border areas.

He said such a move would directly affect lakhs of Kannadigas and amounted to an “erosion of linguistic freedom and cultural rights”. Ashoka further accused the Congress of “practising selective compassion”, asking whether ‘humanitariangrounds’ and concern for linguistic freedom were applied only when politically convenient.

He alleged that Congress leaders routinely spoke up for Kerala’s interests while ignoring similar or more serious concerns faced by Kannadigas. The BJP leader also trained his guns on Congress leaders in Karnataka, alleging that they had “bent over backwards” to accommodate Kerala’s demands during the Bandipur night traffic controversy but lacked the courage to take a firm stand on issues affecting Kannada language, culture and identity.

Drawing a parallel with the issue of illegal immigration, Ashoka said senior Congress leaders suddenly discovered humanitarian values while speaking for Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals allegedly encroaching on Karnataka’s land, but failed to show the same sensitivity when Kannadigas in Kasaragod faced what he termed “systematic erosion” of their linguistic rights. Claiming that the ‘Kerala lobby’ within the Congress continued to treat Karnataka as a “convenient ATM” and political bargaining chip, Ashoka warned that public patience was wearing thin.

“Kannadigas are watching. Favours are being noted. Silences arebeing recorded. And this double standard will not be forgotten,” he said, ending his post with the hashtag #CongressFailsKarnataka.