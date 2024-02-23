Progressive organic farmer earns rs 30 lakh annually

Haveri: Progressive farmer Bhuvaneshwar Shidlapura, of Sanguru village in Haveri district drwan attention of people by reaping the rewards of his organic and integrated farming methods in his 15-acre land, boasting an impressive annual income of Rs 30 lakh from diverse crops.



On his expansive farm, Bhuvaneshwar has judiciously cultivated groundnut, curry leaves , lemon, and coconut across eight acres with access to irrigation facilities. Surrounding his garden are sagu and hebbevu trees, along with various crops like cowpea, sugarcane, and jackfruit intercropped within the groundnut plantation. Eschewing chemical fertilizers, Bhuvaneshwar has championed sustainable agriculture practices over the past six years, employing jute as a green manure for coconut trees, contributing to the thriving greenery even in drought conditions.

With over five thousand coconut trees dotting his land, Bhuvaneshwar's investment in the areca nut tree, now yielding after five years, has also borne fruit. Discussing his farming spectrum, Bhuvaneshwar elucidated, "Fifty curry plants yield income monthly, while the lemon plants, numbering fifty, will also commence yielding this year. Few crops are biannual harvests, while maize pods provide income every six months, ensuring a steady revenue stream from various crops."

In a strategic move, sugarcane acts as a protective canopy for the peanut trees, further fortifying Bhuvaneshwar's revenue avenues, with the surplus supply channeled to the nearby Sanguru sugar factory, totaling approximately a thousand tons annually.

Nestled adjacent to the farm, the Varada river serves as a vital resource, enriching the garden with nutrients during the monsoon season. Leveraging river water for six months and tube well water for the remaining duration, Bhuvaneshwar underscores the superiority of river water in fertility compared to bore water. Describing his annual earnings, Bhuvaneshwar elaborated, "Applying organic manure, along with green manure annually, alongside the moisture-retaining benefits of jute, culminates in an annual income of approximately Rs 30 lakh from coconut, lemon, curry, cowpea, and sugarcane."

Single-handedly tending to his garden, Bhuvaneshwar employs a tractor for cultivation and enlists labour assistance as required. His sustainable farming practices serve as a beacon for neighboring farmers, with young enthusiasts finding inspiration in his exemplary approach towards organic agriculture.