Property tax dues: Mantri Mall sealed once again

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s prominent shopping destination, Mantri Mall, has once again been sealed by civic authorities over massive pending property tax dues. Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed that the mall owes over Rs 30 crore in unpaid taxes, leading to fresh action early this morning.

According to BBMP officials, the mall has an outstanding property tax amount of Rs 30,81,45,600, prompting authorities to lock the premises and issue a seizure notice. The sudden sealing left mall staff shocked and stranded, while marshals and police personnel were deployed outside the building.

This is not the first time the upscale mall has faced such action. In 2020, BBMP had sealed the mall for failing to pay Rs 42,63,40,874 in property tax. The cheque of Rs 10 crore submitted by the mall administration had also bounced, worsening the situation. Despite repeated notices, the dues were not cleared. Again, in 2021, the mall reportedly owed Rs 20,33,34,828 in property tax, following which BBMP issued a warning of property attachment. In 2023, the dues had climbed to around Rs 32 crore, and BBMP offered a one-time settlement option.

However, the payment was not completed, leading to the mall being sealed once more.

The issue resurfaced in 2024, when Mantri Mall allegedly failed to pay nearly Rs50 crore in property tax.