 Protest staged also at Mysuru

Mysuru: The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani faction and the Karnataka Sena Pade workers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday demanding the arrest of those who smashed the statue of Sangolli Rayanna and to ban Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES).



Prasanna Kumar, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district unit, said that if the government does not punish the accused who desecrated statue of Rayanna and does not ban MES the workers would stage severe protest against state government also.

The activists burnt effigy of MES. Prasanna said that MES is testing patience of Kannadigas. The activists demanded immediate ban of MES. Activists of organisations in Mahatma Gandhi Square shouted slogansin this regard.