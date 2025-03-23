Protests erupt over ‘Follower’ movie in Belagavi; show cancelled amid controversy

Belagavi: Activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protested against the Marathi film “Follower,” accusing it of depicting Belagavi as part of Maharashtra. As anger mounted among the protestors, the film’s screening has been cancelled.

The movie is seen as shedding light on the border dispute, a sensitive topic in the region. Under the leadership of District President Wazid Hirekodi from the Karave Shivaramegowda faction, the activists staged a demonstration. In response to the escalating protests from the Karave workers, the screening of “Follower” was called off by the theater staff.

The film, produced by Harshad Nalavade from Belagavi, was scheduled to have its premiere at the Belagavi Inox cinema at 8 pm on Friday.

The trailer for the film has sparked controversy by mentioning a signboard referencing Yallur, Maharashtra, and implying that Belagavi is part of Maharashtra, which the Karave activists vehemently objected to.

To address the situation, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shekarappa, and CPI Altaf Mulla arrived at the site to assess the situation.

However, the film’s crew dismissed the allegations made by the protesters.

A representative from the film crew stated, “Our Belagavi boys have worked hard for seven years on this movie. There is no border dispute involved.

The story revolves around three friends, and we are screening the film in Kannada. We understand the loss that comes from canceling even one show.

The film had its world premiere at the Rotor Dham International Film Festival, and now the screening has been abruptly canceled. We will showcase it again on Sunday.

We urge you to watch the film and judge for yourselves.”

In a show of solidarity, the film’s team expressed their frustration, stating, “As Kannadigas, we are facing hurdles with our film.” In the wake of the film’s screening cancellation, ticket holders have been refunded by the theater staff, with the incident occurring within the jurisdiction of the Belagavi Camp Police Station.