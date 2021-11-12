Protests held against National Education Policy

Mysuru: In support of the All India Democratic Students Organisation's (AIDSO) protest against National Education Policy (NEP), a demonstration was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Thursday.



AIDSO Mysuru dist vice president Aasia said, "In the first place, it is wrong that the Centre is implementing NEP suddenly. Students' opinion has not been taken into account. The NEP is unscientific andshows the Centre's dictatorship. The government is troubling students for no fault of theirs. NEP is against students' interests and our fight will not stop."

She said, "Concerned people should tell what is so special about NEP. Our education minister is talking about digitisation. NEP is being implemented to help private organisations."A memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner to be sent to the state government.