PSI recruitment scam accused ADGP refuses to undergo lie-detector test

Bengaluru: Additional DGP Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal, has refused to undergo a lie-detector test, sources in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Wednesday.

Opposition Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar had strongly demanded a lie-detector test on Paul, saying it would help in bringing out his nexus with top leaders of the ruling BJP.

CID had sought court permission for the test on him. However, Paul told investigators that he will not agree for the test and that his counsel has made submissions in this regard to the court.

The arrested DGP had threatened his subordinates who had given out his name and role in the PSI recruitment scandal, the sources said. The CID has also brought this matter to the knowledge of the court and objected to allowing his bail petition.

The intelligence wing of the State government also fears that his release would lead to destruction of evidence provided his stature and powerful position. The investigating officers have also sent Amrit Paul's cellphone to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the data.

The investigating officers are expecting crucial information in connection with the scandal once the data is retrieved.

They are also on a lookout for six more accused in connection with the scandal and once they are secured, the role of arrested ADGP Amrit Paul will come out more openly, CID sources explain.

CID sleuths had submitted a 1,975-page charge sheet against 34 accused persons to the court in connection with the sensational PSI recruitment scandal.

The charge sheet contains the charges against arrested BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and illegalities that had taken place in Jnana Jyothi English Medium School examination centre. The school is owned by Divya Hagaragi.

CID is further probing the examination frauds committed at MS Irani College and Nobel Examination centres. The allegations include use of Bluetooth devices in examination halls, OMR Sheet fabrication, violation of examination rules, sale of PSI posts and destruction of evidence.

The Karnataka government had announced re-exams for 545 PSI posts after the scandal came to light. The exams were held for these posts on October 3, 2021.

As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for exams. The results were announced this January.

Later, the allegations surfaced that candidates who gave very poor performance in descriptive writing got maximum marks in Paper 2. However, the police department and the Home Minister denied any irregularities in PSI exams.

One of the candidates filed an RTI application seeking information on OMR sheets of one of the candidates. Though the application was rejected, the OMR sheet of the candidate appeared in public domain. Police sources say that Veeresh, the candidate, had attempted only 21 questions in paper 2 but got 100 marks. He was given 7th rank.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that more than 300 of the 545 candidates had paid Rs 70 to 80 lakh bribe to officials and ministers for the posts. The government had handed over the case to CID for further investigation.