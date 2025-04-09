PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last

Bengaluru: Karnataka Second PUC Result was announced on Tuesday. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the result. While Udupi district secured the first position, Yadgir is at the last position. Udupi district secured the first position with 93.90 percent result, Dakshina Kannada district is at the second position with 93.57 percent result.

Around 6,37,805 students had written the Second PUC examination. Out of 6,37,805 students, 4,68,439 students passed. Overall, 73.45 percent students passed. 53.29 percent passed in the Arts stream. 76.07 percent passed in the Commerce stream.

In the science section, 82.54 percent passed. 2,92,111 boys appeared for the second PUC examination, out of which 1,99,227 boys passed. 3,45,694 girls wrote the examination, out of which 2,69,212 girls passed.

In the science category, Amulya Kamath of Expert College, Mangalore, secured the first position with 599 marks, while in the arts category, Sanjana Bai of Indu PU College, Ballari secured the first position with 597 marks. In the commerce category, Deepashree of Canara College, Mangalore secured the first position with 599 marks.

Percentage of students who scored more than 85% 1,00,571 Students who scored more than 60% 2,78,054 Students who scored more than 50% 70,969 Students who passed with less than 50% marks 18,845 Students who passed in the first attempt 4,68,439 Number of repeat students who passed 2,987 Private candidates who passed the PU exam 4,830.

District-wise results

Udupi district 93.90,

Dakshina Kannada District 93.57,

Bangalore South 85.36,

Kodagu District 83.84,

Bangalore North 83.31,

Uttara Kannada District 82.93,

Shivamogga District 79.91,

Bangalore Rural District 79.70,

Chikkamagaluru District 79.56,

Hassan District 77.56,

Chikkaballapur District 75.80,

Mysore District 74.30,

Chamarajanagar District 73.97,

Mandya District 73.27,

Bagalkot District 72.83,

Kolar District 72.45,

Dharwad District 72.32,

Tumkur District 72.02,

Ramanagara District 69.71,

Davangere district 69.45,

Haveri district 76.56,

Bidar district 67.31,

Koppal district 67.20,

Chikkodi district 66.76,

Gadag district 66.64,

Belgaum district 65.37,

Bellary district 64.41,

Chitradurga district 59.87,

Vijayapura district 58.81,

Raichur district 58.75,

Kalaburagi district 55.70,

Yadgir district 48.45 percent