Puttur BJP leader’s son threatened by underworld for his ‘misdeed’

A controversy involving the son of a local BJP leader, accused of impregnating and deceiving a young woman, has taken an unexpected turn with the alleged intervention of underworld figure Kali Yogeesh, who has threatened violence if justice is not delivered.

The case, which centres on accusations that the BJP leader’s son lured the woman into a relationship on the pretext of marriage and later abandoned her, had already sparked outrage in local circles. However, the situation escalated after an audio recording surfaced, purportedly featuring Kali Yogeesh warning of retribution if the accused is not forced to marry the woman after his release from jail.

In the call made to a prominent media outlet, Yogeesh questioned the silence of Hindu organisations and BJP leaders, expressing disappointment that no one was standing up for the victim, who he claimed was a Hindu girl from a financially weak background.

He alleged double standards in the response to such cases, particularly when the accused has political backing.

“If this injustice continues, and she is not married, I will shoot him when he comes out of jail,” the voice in the audio is heard declaring.

The speaker also condemned what he termed the hypocrisy of political leaders who rally for causes of Hindu women only when it suits them.

The audio has triggered concern among security agencies and has once again highlighted the underworld’s lingering shadow over sensitive local disputes in coastal Karnataka. Police are yet to verify the authenticity of the audio or respond to the threat publicly.