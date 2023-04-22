Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Udupi

Udupi: Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress party, will arrive in Udupi on April 27 in order to boost the spirits of the party's cadre ahead of the most important state assembly election on May 10. During a press conference held here on Friday, Udupi district congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that he will interact with the fishermen in Uchila on the same day.

According to Kodavoor, the party's list of 40 "star campaigners" has been made public, and some of them will take part in the election-related activities scheduled for the Udupi district. According to him, Congress is riding a wave of support in the Udupi district and this election will go their way. Additionally, he announced that D K Shivakumar, president of the KPCC, will visit the Byndoor assembly district on April 23 and take part in a public meeting at 3.30 pm.

He will visit the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple later. He will arrive in Udupi on April 24 and take part in a road show from the Service Bus Stand to the Martyrs' Memorial from 3 to 5 p.m. He suggested that up to 10,000 people might take part.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the AICC, will arrive in Udupi at the end of this month of April, according to Kodavoor. T N Prathapan, an MP from Kerala, said he would meet with the presidents of the fishermen's unions and take part in the campaign trail. Additionally, he stated that former chief minister Siddaramaiah would also travel to Udupi for campaigning. According to Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan, voters in the Udupi assembly constituency are tired of the unemployment problem and are therefore supporting the Congress party.