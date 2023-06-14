Live
Raichur: Three died on spot after JCB ran over on them
Raichur: Three persons were died on the spot when a JCB ran over on them at Neelavanji village in Devadurga taluk at Raichur district in the wee hours of Wednesday.
It is said that the incident occurred at around 3 am on outskirts of Neelavanji village. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu (26), Shivaram (28) and Balaram (30) all natives of Chattisgarh. The deceased were part of bore well lorry which came to village to dig up borewell in the agriculture field. . After the work the labourers slept on a foot path .
The JCB which has no head lights run over on them killing all the three on the spot.
Devadurga police registered a case against JCB owner Balaiah and JCB driver Basappa. The autopsy was conducted at Devadurga government hospital. Police investigating.