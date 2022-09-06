Railways plan to increase trains, passengers to airport

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway Division has come up with a new scheme to encourage the purchase of monthly passes with the aim of increasing the number of MEMU trains traveling to Kempegowda International Airport.

In this regard, the railway department has held a meeting with more than 20 organisations including freight companies, airlines and construction companies working at Kempegowda International Airport. Discussions were held on many issues including encouraging the employees coming to the airport to use the train service, encouraging them to take a monthly pass.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru Division Shyam Singh said, 'About a month ago, there was a discussion with the officials about improving the number of passengers in the MEMU train service. At present, a train can carry 800 passengers. But only about twenty people are using the train. To increase the number of passengers, we have received suggestions such as changing the schedule, parking at Doddajala and others. Assistants will be appointed to help the travellers to the airport.

Officials have suggested that fares should be reduced to allow more people to travel to the airport. In this background, encouraging to take monthly pass at a cheap price, if there is a high demand, arrangement will be made to give monthly pass at the place of work of the staff, he said.

Currently, the ticket price from the city to the airport is Rs 35. Monthly pass is fixed at Rs 300 only. The Railway department has already scheduled train services in the terminal area and other places for the convenience of employees and air passengers. With the aim of creating awareness about the train service, on August 27, volunteers of the Citizens' Organization travelled to the airport in the MEMU train and drew attention. BIAL, which is in charge of Kempegowda International Airport, has constructed a railway halt station near the airport. Earlier, train service was started from Bengaluru city to Halt station. However, train services were cancelled during the Covid period due to lacklustre response from passen gers.BIAL has constructed the Airport Railway Halt Station at a distance of 3.5 km from the airport at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. It will also help aro und 28,000 employees working at the airport.