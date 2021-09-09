 Ramanagara: Fake IAS officer lands behind bars

Ramanagara: Police arrested a fake IAS officer on Wednesday. The accused, Shishir Balasaheb, 24, a native of Jalagaon in Maharashtra, is staying in Bengaluru.



Claiming that he was an IAS officer working in the secretariat of Union Home Ministry, Shishir allegedly cheated many persons by promising them government jobs. He told his victims that he was posted in Bengaluru as an officer on special duty for southern range. He carried fake ID and visiting cards.

He even offered to resolve a land dispute facing Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar ashram in Kanakapura road. He took money from builders promising to solve their cases in court.

However, ashram officials grew suspicious and gave information to police. During interrogation by Kaggalipura police, he confessed that he was unemployed. Police recovered an Innova car, fake ID and mobile phones from him. He was booked under 170, 171, 182, 186, 419, 420 of IPC.