Ramnavami shoppers throw Covid rules to the winds

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced weekend and night curfews across the State with effect from Wednesday, till May 4. But on the occasion of Ramnavami, Bengaluru's biggest market KR Market was packed on Wednesday.

Not only that the people who gathered in the market were seen flouting coronavirus protocols. The market was bustling with people buying flower garlands and other puja items. Many buyers and sellers were seen violating the social distancing guidelines as well. The measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the State, come with stringent protocols and restrictions coupled with a near-total clampdown on weekends.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew, which is being enforced in seven district headquarters between 10 pm and 5 am, has been extended to the entire State and will now be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday during which even grocery stores, vegetable, meat, milk shops will function only between 6 am and 10 am.