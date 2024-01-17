Rare Krishna Stone from Mysore Chosen for Ayodhya's Sri Rama Mandir Idol

Mysuru: The skilled craftsmanship of Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and his team has earned acclaim as the idol they sculpted using a rare Krishna stone (Krishna Shile) has been selected for the Prana Pratishthan at Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The Krishna stone, sourced from Gujjegoudanapura in H.D. Kote taluk, holds unique significance, and Sculptor Suryaprakash, the elder brother of Arun Yogiraj, shared insights into the discovery and characteristics of this special rock.

The Krishna stone, identified in the agricultural land of Ramdas at Gujjegoudanapur near Harohalli in HD Kote taluk, was initially discovered in February 2023. Srinivas, the individual with mining permission in the area, came across this rare Krishna stone while working. Coincidentally, sculptor Arun Yogiraj's father was a friend of the landowner, Nataraj. Nataraj's father, Arun Yogiraj, was informed about the discovery, who, in turn, promptly conveyed the information to sculptors Manaiah Badiger and Surendra Sharma. Upon inspection, Arun Yogiraj concluded that the Krishna stones were ideal for crafting the idols.

On February 9, 2023, five Krishna stones, collectively weighing 17 tons, were sent to Ayodhya. These stones were intended for carving the idols of Balarama, Sita, and Lakshmana for the Sri Rama Mandir. The mine contractor, Srinivas, sent the stones to the Sri Ram Mandir Trust free of charge. , Srinivas expressed pride in contributing the Krishna stone for the construction of the iconic temple.

Suryaprakash shared his sense of accomplishment, stating, "I feel proud that the Krishna stone that came from my hand was chosen for Balarama at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. It is rare for a sculptor to get such a job in life, and I got such a job myself. Especially, Balarama, who blossomed in his hand, was chosen, which is still a pleasure."

Explaining the characteristics of Krishna stone, Suryaprakash said, "Krishna Shile is a stone found in the HD Kote area, traditionally called Balpa stone. It is smooth and can be scraped by hand. This stone is acid-proof, water-proof, fire-proof, dust-proof, and harder than iron. It is not susceptible to any element. We find similar stones in Belur, Halebidu, and Somnath temples, about 50 to 60 feet inside the earth. Krishna stone can be found in Harohalli and Gujjegowdanapura of HD Kote taluk."

He emphasized the importance of careful extraction to preserve the stones' integrity, adding, "If these stones are found, they should be separated from the soil so that they are not damaged in any way. The stones separated in this way are used to carve the sculpture. Now, the Krishna stone used for the Balarama idol has been generously provided free of cost by Srinivas, a mining contractor."

Reflecting on the family's five-generation legacy in sculpture, Suryaprakash highlighted the dedication and devotion required for success, citing his brother Arun Yogiraj as a testament to this ethos. The Krishna stone from Mysuru has become an integral part of Ayodhya's historic Sri Rama Mandir, symbolizing the craftsmanship and cultural richness of the region.