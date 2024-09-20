Rare two-headed calf born in Kinnigoli

Mulki: A calf with two heads was born in the Kinnigoli area of Mulki Taluk, attracting widespread attention from locals and veterinarians. The calf, though facing significant challenges due to its condition, is currently receiving intensive care. The unique calf, owned by Jayaram Jogi, was born on Tuesday in his cowshed. The mother cow has been taking care of the calf as she would a normal one, though the calf has yet to begin suckling naturally. As a result, it is being fed through a feeding bottle to ensure it receives adequate nutrition. The calf’s condition, known as polycephaly, is characterised by the presence of two heads joined to a single body. This particular calf has four eyes—two of which are functional, while the other two remain non-operational. Despite this, the calf’s overall health is stable, though its ability to survive remains uncertain.

One of the major challenges the calf faces is its inability to stand independently. The extra weight from its two heads has made balancing difficult, leaving it dependent on assistance for feeding and movement. Local veterinarians, who have already examined the calf, have confirmed that it is healthy for the time being. However, they caution that polycephalic animals often face complications, and long-term survival can be difficult.

The family is doing everything possible to ensure the calf’s comfort, hoping that it will eventually gain the strength to stand on its own. The Mulki Taluk veterinary department officials also expressed optimism, stating that if the calf can begin normal suckling behaviour, its chances of survival may improve. However, they acknowledge that the rare condition poses ongoing health risks.