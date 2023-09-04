Ravi Katapadi, the 'Costume Man,' Resumes His Noble Mission to Aid Ailing Children

Udupi : Known far and wide as the 'costume man,' Ravi Katapadi is once again taking center stage to assist a child in need during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Udupi on September 6 and 7. For the past eight years, Ravi Katapadi has been donning various costumes to raise funds from the community to support critically ill children. Over this period, he has made a substantial contribution of Rs 1.13 crore to help a total of 113 ailing children receive the medical treatment they require.

This year, Ravi Katapadi has identified a two-year-old girl from Kundapur who is suffering from a cardiac ailment. The child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru. Ravi is committed to contributing the funds he collects to support the treatment of this young child.



In 2020, Ravi Katpady joined forces with Pabiben Rabari, a master artisan from Gujarat, and together, they won Rs 25 lakh in a special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) titled 'Karamveer.' Ravi chose to donate the entire sum of Rs 25 lakh towards the medical treatment of ailing children in the region.

Speaking to reporters, the 41-year-old Ravi Katapadi shared his plans for the upcoming mission. He intends to visit areas like Udyavara, Udupi, and Malpe, where people have generously contributed to this noble cause in the past. Ravi mentioned that contributions have come not only from this region but also from places as far as Dubai, Muscat, and Mumbai. This time, Ravi and his team won't carry a donation box; instead, those willing to contribute can approach him directly to make their donations. The team has spent the last month preparing an eye-catching costume for Ravi's fundraising efforts.

Ravi Katapadi, a centring worker, will be donning the costume for the ninth consecutive year, all in the service of aiding ailing children. Mahesh Shenoy, an adviser to the Ravi Friends’ Katapady group, emphasized that Ravi's intentions are noble, which is why many people come forward to make generous contributions wholeheartedly.