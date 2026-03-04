RCB Returns Home: Five IPL 2026 Matches Confirmed at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning IPL champions, have delivered welcome news to their loyal home supporters by confirming a return to their traditional base. The franchise has finalised plans to stage five home matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The remaining two home games will be hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Last season’s IPL triumph was celebrated by the RCB team at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, but the victory parade turned tragic when a stampede claimed 11 lives. The disaster raised serious questions about crowd safety protocols and event preparedness, leading to no further matches being held at the venue since then.

RCB expressed deep gratitude to the Karnataka government, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and Karnataka Police for their steadfast guidance, cooperation, and support in facilitating the resumption of matches in Bengaluru.

Enhanced infrastructure upgrades and strengthened security measures, undertaken collectively ahead of the IPL season, have made the return possible.

Following the stampede, the state constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Justice John Michael D’Cunha. The committee’s recommendations played a pivotal role in enabling the resumption of cricket activities at the ground.

On January 17, 2026, the Karnataka government granted conditional approval for restarting cricket operations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Formal permission for RCB to return to their home venue was issued on February 12.

With these clearances in place, Rajat Patidar-led RCB will now play five home matches at Chinnaswamy during the 2026 IPL season.