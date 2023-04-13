Rebellion witnessed in north Karnataka, all quiet on the coast

Mangaluru: After various instances of rebellion witnessed among ticket aspirants in the Congress party, now it is time to witness rebellion in the BJP. Soon after the BJP released its first list of candidates who'll be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections, several ticket aspirants have been upset for not being chosen.

Belagavi for instance, is one of the districts where rebellion was seen on the streets. Ramadurga, and Belagavi North assembly constituencies have seen protests against the BJP.

In Ramadurga, supporters of current MLA Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad protested against the BJP for not giving Yadawad a ticket. The protestors raised slogans and demanded a ticket for Yadawad. Chikkarevanna was the candidate chosen by BJP for Ramadurga.

In Belagavi North, a protest was witnessed outside the residence of Belagavi MP Mangala Suresh Angadi. Dr. Ravi Patil has been chosen by the BJP as the candidate for the constituency. The supporters of sitting MLA Anil Benake staged the protest and issued a threat that Ravi Patil will not be allowed to campaign in Belagavi North.

Meanwhile in Dharwad, supporters of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar blocked a road near Keshawapur. The protestors then demanded that Shettar be given a ticket to contest in the elections from his stronghold, Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly constituency.

Although there haven't been any instances of rebellion in the coastal districts of Karnataka, several sitting MLAs have been denied tickets for the upcoming assembly elections.

Haladi Srinivas Shetty from Kundapur, Lalaji Mendon from Kapu, Sanjeeva Matandoor from Puttur, and Raghupati Bhat from Udupi are sitting MLAs from the coastal belt who didn't win tickets this time.

At the moment, it is only Raghupati Bhat among the others who has expressed his disappointment for not getting a ticket. In a media interaction conducted on Wednesday, Raghupati Bhat broke down and shared his moment of distress.