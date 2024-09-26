Reform functioning of KPSC on UPSC Model, orders CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed to take reform measures in KPSC to make it work according to the fixed schedule on the pattern of UPSC.

He reviewed the progress of various appointments on behalf of the government at Vidhana Souda on Wednesday. Delays in recruitment processes, legal complications and challenges related to reservation of 371 J feet were discussed in the meeting.

He instructed all the departments to submit proposals for recruitment within the stipulated time so as to issue simultaneous notification for the recruitment of all the departments every year. It was suggested to fix the date of result announcement in the examination schedule.

Due to shortage of staff, it is a challenging task to ensure that the dates do not clash with the examinations of various recruiting authorities. It was explained to the meeting that the lack of staffing and recruitment norms of various departments was also a reason for the delay in recruitment.

He also directed to examine in detail the confusions regarding the appointment of Kalyan Karnataka candidates, also regarding the compliance of the orders of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, and to present the matter before the Cabinet.

The chief minister suggested that the department heads should follow the instructions of the cabinet sub-committee. He warned that action would be taken in case of mistake. Every recruitment process was instructed to issue a notification with the concurrence of the Welfare Karnataka Cell of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Due to the delay in issuance of validity certificate after publication of the final selection list, the issuance of appointment order is also delayed. In this backdrop, the head of the department should review the appointment every week.

Instructed to send circulars manuals to concerned authorities. He said that he will call a meeting again next week to get complete information and discuss.

Ministers Dr G Parameshwar, HK Patil, Eshwar Khandre, K Sudhakar, Dr MC Sudhakar, NS Boseraju, Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Deputy Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister LK Ateeq, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and other senior officials of the Government participated in the meeting.