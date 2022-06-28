  • Menu
Rejuvenation of ESCOMs: CM Basavaraj Bommai extends term of one man committee

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed extension of the term of the one man committee headed by retired IAS officer G Gurucharan for rejuvenation of Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state.

The Committee has been constituted to recommend measures to improve the functional efficiency and financial revitalisation of these ESCOMs.

Gurucharan, who met the Chief Minister on Monday, submitted the report. Accepting the report, Chief Minister Bommai instructed extension of the term of the committee to guide and assist the government in implementing the recommendations of the report.

The committee has in its report highlighted the present condition of the ESCOMs and suggested measures to revamp the ESCOMs with medium and long term initiatives, improving their efficiency and financial condition. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan to implement the report. Energy minister V Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.

