Reopening of schools for class 1 to 5 not now: Minister Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: In the wake of spike in Covid positive cases, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that schools for classes 1 to 5 were not opened from Monday as announced earlier.

He said that the Central government was worried after the COVID cases increased in five States, including Karnataka.

"In the light of the increasing Covid cases it is not appropriate to open schools.

If schools reopen for these classes we will take action. The cases are high in Kerala and Maharashtra. Thus, it is not possible to reopen schools. However, we will consult experts on this issue," the minister added.