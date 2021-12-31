Research project turns focus on socio-economic deprivation in rural households in State

Mysuru: Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), Mysuru and Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (ANSSIRD and PR) have jointly worked on a research project, titled "Socio-Economic Deprivation Status of Rural Households in Karnataka" and estimated the multi-dimensional deprivation status of the rural households in the State.

At a programme held at SDMIMD, the report was released by Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Chairman of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Education Trust.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Heggade said that the rural economy in Karnataka is in transition and the standard of living of households has improved, thanks to the efforts of government interventions and non-government organisations. Commending the efforts of the project team, he suggested that policy makers study the report and act on this to achieve faster and balanced growth of rural economy.

Dr B Venkatraja, principal investigator of the project & Associate Professor of Economics in SDMIMD, said that "the project estimated the multi-dimensional socio-economic deprivation status of more than 80 lakh rural households focusing on 16 key aspects of four major dimensions of livening such as housing, income and employment, assets and land and explored regional and demographic disparities. The study has developed a scientific framework to measure multi-dimensional deprivations and it is the first effort of its kind in India."

Dr G S Ganesh Prasad of ANSSIRD and PR, the co-investigator of the project said, "the framework and results are the benchmark for future studies. The report offers policy frameworks to bridge the gap in deprivation. One of the key recommendations towards this end was strengthening the Self Help Group-Panchayat Raj Institution convergence".

Dr N R Parasuraman, Director of SDMIMD opined that the report would not only benefit the policy makers in identifying the deprivation areas but also benefit the community at large in the form of reduced gaps in deprivation subsequent to the policy implementation.

Lakshmi Priya, Director of ANSSIRD and PR said that "the report will be a very useful document to the government as it provides new directions to visualise the rural problems and different and effective ways to address them."