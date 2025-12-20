Resident groups meet South Zone Corporation chief

Bangalore South Corporation has introduced an innovative approach to resolve local issues by encouraging the formation of ward-level teams comprising aware residents and civic officials. Commissioner K N Ramesh announced the measure during a meeting on Friday, December 19, with office-bearers of apartment and resident welfare associations from the Jayanagar zone.

Participants raised key concerns like footpath encroachments, malfunctioning streetlights, solid waste collection and disposal, road conditions, illegal constructions, commercial activities in residential areas, public toilet maintenance, e-khata delays, and more.

Ramesh emphasised that many problems require on-ground solutions with public cooperation. He suggested identifying one knowledgeable representative per ward from resident groups to liaise with local corporation staff for faster resolution.

On waste management, he noted ongoing NGO studies offering practical suggestions and stressed the need for public-private partnerships, including more waste kiosks to prevent black spots. For urban planning, Ramesh invited private firms and college students to conduct objective studies and propose fresh ideas. He also urged citizens to follow the corporation’s social media for daily updates on activities. Spot checks will reportedly commence next week with one visit per day to verify complaints and direct officials toward immediate remedies.