Residents complain on illegal constructions, allege harassment
Bengaluru: Residents of Whitefield and Nallurhalli have alleged harassment by officials of the Bengaluru East Corporation after they raised complaints regarding illegal constructions in their neighbourhoods.
According to the residents, despite visible violations ranging between 100 to 200 per cent in certain buildings, civic officials have allowed the construction activity to continue unchecked. Instead of acting against the alleged violators, the officials have issued notices to the complainants and initiated inspections of their own properties.
Residents claimed that these actions appear to be aimed at intimidating those who raised objections. “Instead of enforcing rules against unauthorised structures, the officials are targeting law-abiding citizens to silence opposition,” one resident said.
They further alleged that some officials were colluding with builders and property developers, enabling violations to go unchecked while discouraging community members from pursuing their complaints.