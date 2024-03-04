Revamped Ashokapuram railway station inauguration today

Mysuru: The Ashokapuram railway station, which has undergone a comprehensive renovation, is poised to become a vital transportation hub, providing much-needed relief to the bustling Mysuru main station. The revamped station, boasting an array of modern amenities and expanded infrastructure, is scheduled for inauguration on March 4, marking a significant milestone in the region’s transportation landscape.

With three platforms, three running lines, and two stabling lines, the Ashokapuram station, located a mere 5.2 km from the Mysuru city railway station, now stands as the second-largest railway station in Mysuru. “The transformation of Ashokapuram station into a major transportation hub signifies a significant enhancement of railway services in the region. The station now features five running tracks and two stabling lines, offering improved efficiency and capacity,” remarked J Lohiteshwar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager. Key improvements include the construction of a foot overbridge to facilitate passenger movement, enabling seamless access to the platforms. Moreover, the station has been equipped with enhanced facilities, including a second entrance, designed to enhance passenger convenience. A dedicated water filling system for coaches and a new parking facility further augment the station’s offerings, catering to the needs of commuters and visitors alike.

The upgraded station is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the region. “The expansion of Ashokapuram station opens up new avenues for railway services, allowing for the extension of train routes and the introduction of additional services,” noted MP Pratapsimmha, who will officiate the inauguration of the revamped

facilities. At a total cost of Rs. 32.5 crores, the station redevelopment project represents a significant investment in enhancing transportation infrastructure in the region. With improved traffic facilities, including linkages to existing routes towards Chamarajanagar and a full-length stabling line, the station is primed to accommodate increased passenger traffic and streamline operations.