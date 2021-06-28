RFO J Vijaya Kumar suspended for permitting felling of trees in reserve forest

Kalasa Range Forest Officer (RFO) J Vijaya Kumar has been suspended for issuing 'Mafi Pass' for felling of trees at the border of Balaru Reserve Forest.



Confirming this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sanjay Mohan said that the officer was suspended so that the departmental inquiry could be conducted in a fair manner. The order stated that Kumar has shown laxity in his duties.

"The suspension is not a punishment. Till the charges are proved he will remain under suspension so that the departmental inquiry can be conducted in a fair manner. Till the matter is investigated we do not want anybody to tamper with the evidence. So the suspension order has been issued," he told this newspaper.

In February, the forest department suspended seven frontline officials including two DRFOs.

While there is suspicion of the involvement of local timber mafia, a senior forest officer counters the allegations.

"No trees were cut in the reserve forest area. There is a coffee estate which is caught in a boundary dispute. Proper permission was given. The other issues include the bad behaviour with the public and a local MLA against whom there were complaints. The officer should have been careful. There is definitely a dereliction of duty," the senior officer said.

Conservator of Forest Sunil Panwar said that the order of suspension has come from the PCCF office and the matter will be properly investigated.

In a similar case, tree felling took place for one month in Baluru Reserve Forest in Mudigere range of Chikkamagaluru forest division in 2007-08 and the timber was transported in the name of a private timber supplier from coffee estate with 'mafi' pass.

The then PCCF (HoFF) B.K. Singh said that it was done with the connivance of RFO and other officers working at Mudgere. "A departmental enquiry was conducted by a retired district judge and a file was put up to me in 2013. I dismissed RFO and a forester and also took action against some more staff depending upon the gravity of the charges. After my retirement Forest Minister Ramanath Ray had overturned my order.

All the suspended officials were reinstated. Such decision of the government results in emboldening corrupt officials. The fence sitters would cross the line and participate in smuggling and poaching. Rarely situations arise when corrupt officials are brought to book. If these officials are allowed to go scot free, no one will fear disciplinary proceedings. Protection of forest and wildlife can never be guaranteed if the management of forests is in these hands," he said.