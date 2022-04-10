Right-Wing Demonstrators Vandalise Muslim Shop In Karnataka

On Saturday evening, tensions rose at Dharwad's Nuggekeri Hanuman temple while members of right-wing and pro-Hindu organisations smashed watermelons belonging to a Muslim community vendor. Four of these types of pushcarts were destroyed.

The members who had arrived chanting slogans began throwing fruits and other products from the Muslim community's pushcarts. The tense scenario worsened as both community members got into heated disputes, and the police had to intervene to keep the situation under control. However, police have set up camp on the shrine grounds.

The pro-Hindu activists claimed that they gave the memorandum to the temple authorities about fifteen days ago, requesting that other religious people not be allowed to conduct business on the temple grounds, and that the same was also convinced to the people conducting business on the temple grounds. People in business, on the other hand, have rejected the requests, and now they must face the consequences.

Nabisab, a Muslim dealer, said he has been in the same business for 15 years and has had no problems with Hindu brethren, but the abrupt change by a few members has left him concerned.

The temple's top administrator stated that they were unaware of the problem and that a meeting will be scheduled to determine what had occurred.

According to a senior police officer, a meeting will be conducted with temple officials, and following a thorough investigation, the next line of action will be chosen.

However, the right-wing members who vandalised the fruits have been charged by the Dharwad rural police.