Roads under Bangalore Development Authority yet to see action

Bengaluru: The government has expedited its efforts to resume the construction works across the city. While the roads which come under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are seeing the filling of potholes, the roads under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are yet to see action.



It's been two years since the BDA carried out repair works at the 80ft road near Turahalli forest.

With a mound of garbage dumped across the road the residents lament that the potholes riddled road is yet to see Street lights. While the Turahalli road is surrounded by the academic institutions and industries the road is commuted by thousands daily. However, the lackadaisical attitude of the Authority has been adding woes to the residents staying in the area for several years.

"As a resident I am paying property tax to BBMP. The road on which I live comes under BDA. BDA has failed to maintain the crater filled road nor put up street lights.The Storm Water Drains (SWD) are filled with muck. Foot path is strewn with garbage and has over grown shrubs. It is more two years now and I don't see any responsibility taken by these two agencies. BWSSB failed to provide Cauvery water and has not completed the Underground drainage (UGD) works. Why should I pay property tax?" Gautham, a member of the Changemakers of Kanakapura road, an umbrella of Resident Welfare Associations, asked.

Another resident of Kanakapura road and Co-convener of the Changemakers of Kanakapura, Aleem stated that BDA has been absolute in denial of the basic necessities to the residents. "The residents have been following up for more than two years. BDA should immediately fix all these issues which are the fundamental rights of all citizens under Article 19 of constitution," he said.