Robotic-assisted surgery steadily transforming gynaecological care: Study

Bengaluru: A study released to coincide with Women’s Health Month, is shedding light on how robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) is steadily transforming gynaecological care across the country. May month is observed as Women’s Health Month worldwide, to focus on raising awareness about women’s health issues and encouraging women to prioritise their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

“Women’s Health Month is a time to reflect on how surgical technology innovations like the da Vinci robotic technology are enhancing healthcare outcomes for women,” said Dr Rooma Sinha, Honorary Professor and Chief Gynaecologist at Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, one of the surgeons who oversaw the study.

The multi-institutional study, ‘Trends in Gynaecological Robotic Surgery in India: A Real-World Scenario’, was conducted across five tertiary care hospitals -- Apollo Health City (Hyderabad), PGIMER (Chandigarh), Manipal Hospital (Bengaluru), Narayana Health (Bengaluru), and Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai). It analysed the data of surgeries performed using the da Vinci technology over a decade.

The study documents a significant rise in the use of robotic surgery for both benign and malignant conditions and is significant for its implications on access, recovery, and surgical outcomes for women. “Robotic-assisted surgery is increasingly being used to manage benign gynaecological conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis, offering enhanced precision and improved outcomes across a wide range of cases,” said Dr Sinha, who is also the Founder-President of Association of Gynecological Robotic Surgeons.

According to her, over 70 per cent of robotic gynaecological procedures took place in the final five years, indicating a strong upward trajectory. “We have seen that with robotic procedures, women often spend less time in the hospital and experience fewer complications related to blood loss,” said Dr Vanita Jain, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, who was also part of the study.

She noted that it is not just about using new technology. “It is about making recovery more manageable, especially for women who are balancing responsibilities at home and work,” added Dr Jain.

The study found that fibroids were the most common benign indication for robotic surgery, followed by endometriosis, adenomyosis, vault prolapse, and ovarian cysts. These conditions, said the doctors, often require careful dissection and suturing, particularly when fertility preservation is important. “Myomectomy, or the removal of fibroids while preserving the uterus, especially calls for such precision,” explained Dr Subhas C Saha, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, another key facilitator of the study.

“Advanced robotic systems like the da Vinci platform offer us better visualisation and manoeuvrability, which can make a real difference in these challenging cases,” he added. While more public and private insurers are beginning to include robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) in their coverage, the study highlights that there is still room to improve affordability and access.

To optimise value and accessibility, surgeons are refining techniques -- using fewer robotic arms and incorporating multifunctional instruments -- to reduce costs while still delivering high-quality care and better patient outcomes.

“Given the clear benefits demonstrated in studies like this, there is a strong case for insurance payers to further expand coverage for robotic-assisted surgery. Broader, streamlined reimbursement support can help ensure more women across India have access to advanced surgical options,”

Dr Saha added.