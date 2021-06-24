Rohini Sindhuri says MLA built Kalyana Mantapa on govt land, seeks probe

Mysuru: Former Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri wrote a letter to regional commissioner Dr G C Prakash, urging him to conduct a probe into irregularities and illegalities of land deals on the outskirts of Mysuru. In a letter to the RC, she alleged that a large scale land grabbing occurred in Mysuru. She said lake land was encroached by influential persons and the MUDA president.

She said former chief secretary T M Vijaybhaskar submitted a report to State government highlighting land encroachments. She said MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's marriage hall was constructed on Gomal land in survey number 123 of Dattagalli. She said the probe should not be restricted to just the kalyana mantapa constructed on Raja canal. She said there is no record available in the office about the land grant to him.

She alleged MUDA president H V Rajiv encroached hundreds of acres of government land by misusing his power amid objections raised by the MUDA commissioner. She said Lingambudhi lake and government land was also encroached. She appealed to conserve government land. The letter written two weeks back came to light on Thursday.