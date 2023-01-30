RSS leader calls for Hindu unification

Udupi: A local leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat was in Manipal on Sunday where he inaugurated a religious event conducted at the Shivapady Sri Umamaheshwara Temple.

In his address, he said that Hinduism is under attack as various elements are trying to portray Hinduism in a bad light. "Hinduism had been through several attempts at destruction by outsiders. Even though such acts of destruction took place, Hinduism stands strong. It is the only religion that propagates peace in the world.

However, there are systematic attempts being made to show that Hinduism is bad," he said. "The 'Homa and Havan' rituals are being shown as superstition even today. As it is a way of life, Hinduism in India worships the divine feminine powers which certain western lines of thought cannot tolerate," he added. "Even today, there are elements that are trying to show that Hinduism is not secular but their attempts will be in vain.

Hinduism paved the path for people to lead healthy and pious lives," Prabhakar Bhat said. With this address, he also called for a unification of all Hindus regardless of caste, creed and region to negate anti-Hindu narratives.