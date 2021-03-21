RSS praises Centre’s efforts to meet Covid challenges

Bengaluru: Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday praised the anti-Covid initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre such as the Vande Bharat Mission, Vaccine Maitri campaign, Shramik special trains and the ongoing vaccination drive, besides hailing the society for the resilient fight it put up to combat the dreaded virus.

In a resolution on the second day of the meeting, ABPS also hailed the society for the resilient fight it put up to combat the dreaded virus.

The resolution further observed that, since the global pandemic struck, India (Bharat) lived up to the axiom 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and extended its helping hand to various countries by distributing essential items.

"We have also distributed vaccines to many countries through the 'Vaccine Maitri' campaign. Bharat's timely acts of international cooperation have been appreciated by many leaders and countries around the world," the resolution said.

ABPS highlighted that the government undertook a mass public awareness campaign to educate the citizens about the ramifications of coronavirus.

"Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and sanitation workers rose to the occasion in Covid testing and treating the patients in the face of threat to their life. All other sections of the society like security forces, government functionaries, essential services, financial institutions and many others in organized and unorganized sectors kept the wheels of daily life rolling almost uninterrupted throughout the country in this trying period.

On the occasion the RSS paid tributes to the Covid warriors who died fighting the pandemic.

"The situation in the rural areas remained under control despite the dire projections made due to the lack of healthcare facilities and the migrations from cities. The agriculture produce was more than usual during this time and the industrial and overall economic scene is also showing encouraging signs. We could also turn this distress into an opportunity with industrial innovations in manufacturing ventilators, PPE kits, developing techniques for Covid testing and quick affordable indigenous vaccine. This has revealed the innate resilience and ingenuity of the society in the face of hardships," the statement read.

The ABPS called upon society to not to lower the mask against the pandemic and asked that the lessons learnt during the times of this pandemic need to be imbibed in our individual and societal life by adopting a healthy family system, sustainable consumption, environment protection and also by inculcating a spirit of self-reliance and 'Swadeshi' in our lives.