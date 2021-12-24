Rtd IAF officer’s wife thinks live bullets in her house souring son’s marital life, buries them in hotel parking lot

Bengaluru: A superstitious woman, the wife of a retired group captain in the Indian Air Force, thinking that her son's marital life was spoiled by live bullets in the house in Bengaluru buries them in the parking lot of a hotel near Jakkur air base.



On December 17, while working one of the cleaning staff of the hotel found the ammunition. Immediately, the owner of the hotel, Srinivas, had informed the Yelahanka police. A police officer said that when they went to the site, they got to know that the ammunition found was used for single barrel guns.

When the bomb squad and dog squad arrived at the spot, they found out another bullet nearby. The police registered a case, and started investigating it, they had examined the footage captured on CCTV. The hotel staff also was interrogated.

There was information that a woman had visited the place. When they checked the registration number of the car they were informed that she lived in Yelahanka. The police official said that the house was locked when they visited her house.

When her mobile network was traced, it was found that the woman was near Kodigehalli. When she was questioned by the police, she admitted that the bullets were buried. After the woman's husband retired from the army, he bought a rifle with ammunition. Last year the rifle was sold to a man. But the bullets were left at home.

The woman informed police during investigation that by keeping away the bullets her son's marital life would be back to normal. As her son's marital life was going through a problem, she took the bullets and buried them in the parking lot.