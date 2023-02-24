Safety inspection work on KR Puram-Whitefield stretch

Bengaluru: The purple line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro's 12.75 km K R Puram-Whitefield stretch will be the subject of a three-day safety examination by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

A report will be submitted by the commissioner, A K Rai, four to five days following the inspection. According to BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez, Rai had been asked to check out the progress being made on the K R Puram–Whitefield line, which is anticipated to open in March.

Tracks, station safety, signalling, and electrical infrastructure are all inspected. "We have provided the metro rail safety commission with all the necessary paperwork connected to the Metro work on this line," said Parvez.

While the Byappanahalli-Whitefield stretch's KR Puram-Whitefield stretch is a part of phase 1 construction, phase 2 construction between K R Puram and Byappanahalli won't begin until June.

"We will arrange BMTC feeder buses from K R Puram to Baiyappanahalli for those who want to travel beyond K R Puram from Whitefield until the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield route is completed," added Parvez.

The K R Puram-Whitefield line seeks to cut the distance's travel time in half, from one hour to 24. The ITPL campus will have direct walkway access from the stretch's twelve stations, including Pattandur Agrahara Metro station.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday by BMRCL and the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to create a walkway that will allow direct access to the International Tech Park (ITPB) from the concourse level of the Pattandur Agrahara Metro station.

Between Baiyapanahalli and Whitefield, the much awaited extended purple line is anticipated to help almost 3 lakh passengers everyday.