Samaira Hullur, India’s youngest commercial pilot at 18

Vijayapura: An inspiring achievement from a young woman in Vijayapura, Karnataka, is making waves across the nation. 18-year-old Samaira Hullur has made history by becoming the youngest commercial pilot in India. This remarkable feat has not only brought pride to her family but also to the entire state of Karnataka, as she now holds the coveted Commercial Pilot License (CPL) at the tender age of 18.

Samaira, daughter of prominent businessman Amin Hullur, has successfully navigated the demanding journey of becoming a certified commercial pilot. Her success story is an inspiring one for the youth of the country, demonstrating that age is no barrier when it comes to achieving dreams.

Samaira’s aviation journey began with rigorous training at the Vinod Yadav Aviation Academy, where she underwent a six-month foundational program. Under the expert guidance of Vinod Yadav and Captain Tapesh Kumar, she passed all the CPL exams on her first attempt. This achievement speaks volumes about her dedication and focus.

"The training was tough, but with the continuous support of my instructors, I was able to overcome every challenge. All the credit for my achievement goes to Captain Tapesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav for their invaluable guidance and encouragement," Samaira said in an interview, acknowledging her mentors.

Samaira's determination did not end with just theoretical exams. She then embarked on seven months of flight training at the Carver Aviation Academy in Baramati, Maharashtra, where she honed her flying skills under challenging conditions. Despite facing several obstacles in the highly competitive field of aviation, she persevered and emerged victorious.

Samaira credits much of her success to Captain Tapesh Kumar, a renowned figure in aviation who achieved his own commercial pilot license at the age of 25. "Captain Tapesh Kumar has always been my inspiration. His achievements motivated me to pursue this dream. Now, I am proud to say that I am the youngest commercial pilot in the country," Samaira added with a sense of pride.

Her success is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and the guidance of mentors who believe in their students’ potential. Samaira's rise is also a shining example of how women are breaking barriers in fields traditionally dominated by men. Samaira’s achievement has sparked a wave of inspiration among the youth, especially young women, across India.

By achieving such a milestone at a young age, Samaira is proving that with the right determination and passion, no dream is too big to achieve. Her accomplishment is a source of immense pride for the people of Vijayapura, Karnataka, and the entire nation.