Savarkar photo in Yatra banner raises a stink

Mandya: The Congress party which was criticising the Hindutva ideology Veer Savarkar as not being a freedom fighter, is now embarrassed about the Hindu leader again. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kerala a banner with Veer Savarkar's portrait went viral. The Congress immediately woke up and pasted Gandhiji's portrait on it. Now Veer Savarkar's photo has reappeared on the banner related to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya. This banner also has the photo of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. But the Congress claimed that it was the handiwork of miscreants.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka and after Mysore, the Yatra has now reached Mandya. Accordingly, many banners welcoming Rahul Gandhi and related to the Yatra were installed. Among these, Veer Savarkar's photo has appeared in the banner which is said to be initiated by Shantinagar MLA Ahmed Harris. This has embarrassed Congress leaders for the second time.

Speaking to media persons, Harris said that 'This is an act done by some miscreants. This is not a banner put up by us'. He warned that he will file a complaint in Mandya district against those who have committed such an act.

Earlier on September 21, Savarkar was featured in a Bharat Jodo Yatra poster in Kerala along with other freedom fighters. Gandhiji's portrait was missing in it. As this photo went viral, vigilant leaders pasted Gandhi's picture over Savarkar's portrait.